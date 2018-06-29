Carlos Vela, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Headline MLS All-Star Team to Play Juventus

Carlos Vela, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Headline MLS All-Star Team to Play JuventusJune 29, 2018
Shaun Clark/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela have both been named in the Major League Soccer All-Star team to play Juventus this summer.
The MLS revealed the squad for the game on Twitter:
Major League Soccer @MLS
Big names. Big stage. ⭐ Introducing the 2018 #MLSAllStar Team! ⭐ https://t.co/mL9FrNzIVD
In addition to Vela and Ibrahimovic, Sebastian Giovinco will come up against his old club, and David Villa and Jonathan Dos Santos also feature on the team.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Breaking Down Every Last 16 Clash