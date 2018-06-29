LeBron James Rumors: Dan Gilbert Said 'I'll Get My Team Back' If Star Departs

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert might not be upset if LeBron James leaves as a free agent this summer.

During Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reported one executive told him Gilbert has echoed the idea that he "can't wait until [James] leaves, because I'll get my team back."

Gilbert famously wrote a letter to Cavs fans in 2010 after James announced he was signing with the Miami Heat deriding the superstar:

"This shocking act of disloyalty from our home grown 'chosen one' sends the exact opposite lesson of what we would want our children to learn. And 'who' we would want them to grow-up to become.

"But the good news is that this heartless and callous action can only serve as the antidote to the so-called 'curse' on Cleveland, Ohio.

"The self-declared former 'King' will be taking the 'curse' with him down south. And until he does 'right' by Cleveland and Ohio, James (and the town where he plays) will unfortunately own this dreaded spell and bad karma."

Even after James returned to Cleveland in 2014, the relationship never seemed to have been repaired. The Athletic's Jason Lloyd reported in February they "have no relationship," nor does James have a relationship with general manager Koby Altman.

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported Friday that James would not be opting in on his $35.6 million deal for next season, making him a free agent.

James will be eligible to negotiate with teams when the NBA's free-agent moratorium period begins on July 1.

In James' four years in Miami from 2010-14, the Cavs went 97-215 and had the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft three times (2011, 2013-14).