NBA Superfans Are Posting Billboards to Recruit LeBron James and Paul George

Rachel SmithContributor IJune 30, 2018

NBA fans are trying their hardest to "recruit" players to join their favorite teams.

How far are these fans going? Watch above to see how LeBron James and Paul George are being displayed around some cities.

              

