Ki Sung-yueng Completes Free Transfer to Newcastle from Swansea

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

SWANSEA, WALES - MAY 08: Ki Sung-Yueng of Swansea City during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Southampton at Liberty Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed a deal to sign Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer, per the club's official website.

South Korea international Ki, who played for Swansea City in the Premier League last season, will officially join the Magpies on July 1, "subject to receiving the appropriate visa."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

