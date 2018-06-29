Todd Reirden Named Capitals Head Coach

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals have found their next head coach by promoting associate coach Todd Reirden.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced Reirden's hiring in a statement released on Friday:

"We feel that the time is right for Todd to lead our hockey club. Based on his coaching experience, communication abilities, his approach to the game and the respect he commands in our locker room, we feel that Todd has earned this opportunity. Todd has played an integral part in helping lead our team to the Stanley Cup championship and we feel his appointment as head coach will enable our organization to transition seamlessly into next season and beyond."

Reirden has been with the Capitals since 2014. He served as an assistant coach for the first two seasons and as an associate coach for the past two.

The team's statement notes Reirden was primarily responsible for coaching Washington's defensemen. Their entire defense has finished second in goals-against average (2.45) over the past four seasons.

Former head coach Barry Trotz, who joined the organization in May 2014, resigned on June 18. He led the franchise to its first-ever Stanley Cup title with a 4-1 series win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Reirden's debut as head coach of the Capitals will begin when they open the regular season on Oct. 3 against the Boston Bruins.