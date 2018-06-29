DeSean Jackson Says Jameis Winston a 'Good Dude'; Supports QB Amid Suspension

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson called Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston a "good dude and a good teammate" despite his three-game suspension from the NFL for allegedly sexually assaulting an Uber driver in March 2016.

On Friday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Jackson, who described it as a "tough situation."

"You can't turn your back on someone when they going through something," he said.

Although Winston wasn't arrested or criminally charged, the NFL determined through its investigation that the "driver's account of the incident was consistent and credible."

The league noted the 24-year-old Florida State product can participate in training camp and preseason games, but he must "obtain a clinical evaluation and fully cooperate in any recommended program of therapeutic intervention" and was alerted further violations could result in a "potential ban from the NFL."

Jackson signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers in March 2017 after previously playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

The veteran wideout made 50 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns across 14 games during his first season in Tampa.

He'll likely be catching passes from Ryan Fitzpatrick to open the regular season until Winston is eligible to return Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.