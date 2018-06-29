France vs. Argentina Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images

A pair of previous World Cup champions will clash when the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup gets underway on Saturday as France takes on Argentina in a Round of 16 matchup at Kazan Arena.

France cruised undefeated through the group stage, finishing atop the Group C table with a 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record. It proved to be a tougher road for Argentina, which needed a late goal in a narrow 2-1 victory over Nigeria to avoid elimination and finish second on the Group D table with a middling 1-1-1 record.

France vs. Argentina World Cup matchup analysis

Following a dominating performance in group stage action, Les Bleus have now advanced to the knockout stage in consecutive editions of the World Cup for the first time since claiming their lone World Cup title in 1998. A stifling defense limited opponents to just one total goal, and just four total shots on target over their three group stage outings.

France is now unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions entering Saturday's contest, and is also undefeated in four Round of 16 appearances since 1986. However, les Bleus have struggled at times in recent matches against South American squads, with last week's 1-0 victory over Peru as -170 chalk marking just their second victory in their past 10 dates with CONMEBOL opponents across all competitions.

Les Bleus have also enjoyed no success in previous meetings with Argentina, scoring just one total goal in four losses, including World Cup group stage defeats in 1930 and 1978. However, the Albiceleste have struggled since joining the favorites on the pre-tournament World Cup championship odds, allowing 15 total goals during a 3-1-3 run across all competitions, including a stunning 3-0 loss to Croatia as +105 favorites on June 21.

