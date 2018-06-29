Uruguay vs. Portugal Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Uruguay will be gunning for a seventh straight clean-sheet victory across all competitions when they take on Portugal on Saturday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 matchup at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

La Celeste have outscored opponents by an 11-0 run during their current shutout streak, capped by a crushing 3-0 victory over host nation Russia on Wednesday that earned them top spot in Group A.

Portugal earned just one win in group-stage action but have been buoyed by four goals from captain Cristiano Ronaldo in their first three tournament outings.

Uruguay vs. Portugal World Cup matchup analysis

It was a rocky road to Russia 2018 at times for Uruguay, who closed out 2017 on a 2-3-6 win-draw-loss run that started with defeats in each of their final three CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches. However, La Celeste have come alive in 2018, holding opponents to two or fewer shots on target in four of their six recent victories.

Uruguay has struggled in the round of 16 at recent editions of the World Cup, going 1-0-3 over their past four appearances while failing to score in each of their three defeats. The squad will once again look for offense from Luis Suarez, who potted a pair of goals in group-stage action and six in his past seven games with the national side.

Portugal will be aiming to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2006. However, the defending European champions have failed to secure leads on three occasions during their current 3-3-0 run across all competitions and will need to find secondary scoring options behind Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has accounted for eight of the squad's past 15 goals scored in competitive international contests, and he is perched as the player props favorite to open the scoring in Saturday's contest.

