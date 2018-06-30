World Cup 2018: Live-Stream Schedule Details for Saturday's Matches

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

France take on Argentina, while Uruguay meet Portugal in the first matches of the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Saturday.

The first game will pit the stars of France's attack, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, against Argentina talisman Lionel Messi. La Albiceleste need a supporting cast including Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero to offer Messi more help.

It's a different story for a Uruguay side set to rely on a fearsome defence to subdue Portugal's free-scoring star Cristiano Ronaldo. If Diego Godin can keep Ronaldo under wraps, the strike partnership of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can send La Celeste through.

Saturday's Schedule

France vs. Argentina, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET), BBC One/Fox

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET), ITV 1/Fox

Live-Streaming Links: BBC iplayer, ITV Hub, Fox Soccer MatchPass, fuboTV.

Shutting down Ronaldo has to be Uruguay's priority after the 33-year-old scored four times during the group stage. At least the players expected to keep Ronaldo quiet are familiar with the prolific No. 7.

Uruguay own the meanest defence in the tournament thanks to Atletico Madrid centre-backs Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez. The latter won "six tackles" and made "11 interceptions," through three group matches, according to Sky Sports.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The same source also praised the contributions of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, crediting the 32-year-old stopper with not conceding a goal despite starting every minute of the group stage.

If Ronaldo is silenced, Portugal could struggle to overcome a reliance on him. Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan suggested Ronaldo is "50 percent of Portugal," per an interview with BBC Radio 5 live (h/t BBC Sport).

While Portugal do lean on Ronaldo's goals, it would be a mistake for Uruguay to ignore the other key players in the squad. They include roaming forward Goncalo Guedes and playmaker Bernardo Silva.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

However, Uruguay have their own match-winners in Suarez and Cavani. If Godin and Co. subdue Ronaldo, Uruguay will find the lone goal to edge a close one.

Didier Deschamps and Jorge Sampaoli may be happy to see their attacking players run riot at the Kazan Arena. Deschamps is still waiting for Antoine Griezmann to dominate for Les Bleus, while Sampaoli will be hoping Messi is ready to take off.

The latter showed signs of life during the first half of the 2-1 win over Nigeria. Messi scored and appeared to find his range of passing.

What Messi needs is for the passes played to him to be better. It will help if Ever Banega stars again after impressing against the Super Eagles:

If Banega exerts more influence than Paul Pogba, Argentina will win the midfield battle and sneak past Les Bleus into the last eight.