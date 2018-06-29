Knicks News: Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina Headline Summer League Roster

New York Knicks first round NBA Draft pick, Kevin Knox, poses with his jersey at the teams training facility Friday, June 22, 2018, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
The New York Knicks' roster for the 2018 NBA Summer League will reportedly be headlined by second-year point guard Frank Ntilikina and rookie small forward Kevin Knox.

On Friday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reported the squad is also expected to include Damyean Dotson, Mitchell Robinson, Troy Williams, Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks.

                 

