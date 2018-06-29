Dallas Mavericks Hit a Home Run by Landing Luka Doncic

Rachel SmithContributor IJune 29, 2018

Luka Doncic is a former EuroLeague MVP that is headed to Dallas. What does him joining the Mavericks mean for the team? Watch above for Bleacher Report NBA Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's thoughts on the pick. 

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

