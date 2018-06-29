Enes Kanter Denies Report He's Opting into Knicks Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter pauses on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Bucks won 103-89. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter quickly denied a report Friday he's decided to exercise a $18.6 million player option in his contract for the 2018-19 NBA season.  

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Kanter decided to remain with the Knicks rather than become an unrestricted free agent. The post player responded within 10 minutes on Twitter:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

