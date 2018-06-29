Dani Carvajal: Real Madrid Would 'Keep a Locker' for Neymar

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has said the team will "save a locker" for Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu if the club intends to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to France Football (h/t Sport), Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has been in discussions with Neymar's father about a possible transfer this summer, with the top man at Los Blancos seeking to sign the Brazil international for a third time.

When asked about the speculation in an interview with Cadena Ser (h/t FourFourTwo), Carvajal said he would welcome the acquisition.

"If he was born to play in Madrid, I don't know," he said. "Madrid always want the best in the world. If the president is determined to sign him, we will have to save a locker."

As we can see here courtesy of M.A.J, Neymar actually spent some time alongside Carvajal at the Madrid youth academy:

Neymar moved to Paris last summer from Barcelona, becoming the most expensive player in the history of the game.

Despite spending just one season with the Ligue 1 side and helping them win a domestic treble, rumours have been rife about his future at the club. Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

In his first season with PSG, the forward scored 19 top-flight goals and laid on 13 assists. While Neymar's season was curtailed in February due to an injury, he still won Ligue 1's Player of the Season award.

The Brazilian has returned to full fitness recently and is part of the Brazil team currently seeking to win the FIFA World Cup. As we can see here, it's been a frustrating tournament for Neymar so far:

While there were times last season when Neymar appeared to be on a different level in Ligue 1, he proved he could cut it in Spain with Barcelona.

The former Santos man dazzled with regularity in La Liga, helping the Blaugrana win the competition twice. He was also central to Barcelona winning the UEFA Champions League in 2014-15 as well as the Copa del Rey on three occasions.

For Cules, the prospect of Neymar donning the all-white strip of their rivals would be galling. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi recently admitted it's not something he would like to see:

While Madrid may hold an interest in getting this deal done, PSG surely won't want Neymar to depart after just one season in the French capital and especially given the Brazilian has yet to help them win the Champions League for the first time.

Given they paid a world-record amount to get Neymar on board, any potential deal would cost Madrid a stratospheric sum of money too. While it wouldn't be a surprise to see the PSG man eventually make the switch back to Spain, all things considered, it'd be a surprise if it was this summer.