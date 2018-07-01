BS Meter on Latest LeBron James Free-Agency Rumors and More

0 of 5

Chris Elise/Getty Images

As we approach free agency, the NBA rumor mill is churning fast and furious.

Thus, it's time for the annual primer on rumors and why not all of them evolve into actions.

First, sometimes a "rumor" isn't a rumor at all. It's merely a beat writer or analyst speculating about what would make a good trade; then the whole thing becomes "telephone-gamed" into someone else reporting that as a rumor.

Then there are "rumors" that are different from speculation in the sense that someone in the know has mentioned something to indicate a trade might be in the works. That someone can be an agent, a player, someone close to the player or someone in the front office.

Sometimes these people lie (gasp!) because they're trying to work out a better deal.

Sometimes they tell the truth.

The best reporters are the ones who see through the BS, but everyone can be fooled occasionally, and sometimes fans believe what they want regardless. That's why we need the meter.

Let's walk through some of the hottest talk and separate the realistic from the unrealistic. Let's go through the rumors, from the least BS to the most BS on a scale of 1-10.

Note: Some players have agreed to sign since the article was written. Their slides have been left in for posterity and to prove that sometimes I can be right.