Blockbuster NBA Trades That Would Blow Up the Offseason

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Now we come to the big fish, Kawhi Leonard, who wants out of San Antonio, per ESPN.com. As a top-five player who is elite on both ends of the court when he's healthy, he is sparking a lot of interest around the league.

Three teams, in particular, seem to have a shot at getting him: the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. We'll look at each of these separately.

The Celtics have the most assets to get him and accordingly, they have the least need to acquire him. No one in Boston is wondering, Who are we going to have at the wings if we don't get Leonard? Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were instrumental in carrying the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals, even though newly arrived All-Star Gordon Hayward missed all but the opening minute of the season with a gruesome ankle injury.

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, neither Brown nor Taytum, nor even the 2019 Sacramento Kings pick, is on the table:

"Again, from what we've heard, Tatum and Brown are not available, and it would take the right overall transaction pieces to interest the Celts in putting the Sacramento pick on the table. Absent the Celtics' willingness to move key young pieces or the Spurs deciding to accept less than what a Leonard without medical or contractual issues is worth, there seems to be nothing to indicate an agreement."

But let's say the Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of getting something done, and it starts to seem like if Leonard is going to Philly, James will follow.

Do the Celtics pre-emptively up the ante? They're waiting for the chance to claim the throne after James leaves and would likely prefer to not see a division rival swoop in at the last minute.

If the Celtics were to offer Kyrie Irving and Brown for Leonard and salary filler, that would change the landscape.