Wimbledon 2018 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings from London

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Associated Press

The two weeks of Wimbledon represent one of the most enjoyable spells on the sporting calendar, as the stars of the tennis world go in search of glory at the prestigious event.

The third Grand Slam of the year has a unique feel to it, with the all-white attire, grass courts and intense atmosphere making SW19 so special. The standard of tennis never disappoints, either.

In the men's draw, Wimbledon legend Roger Federer is the favourite again this year as he seeks to defend the title he won in 2017 and win this championship for the ninth time. Garbine Muguruza is the holder in a women's bracket that also contains Simona Halep and Serena Williams.

While the title of Wimbledon champion is what these players crave as a priority, the prize money for winners is not to sniffed at.

Here are the details of who will earn what at SW19 and a preview of who will be taking home the biggest cheques at the end of the fortnight.

Singles Prize Money

Winners: £2.25 million ($2.97 million)

Runners-up: £1.125 million ($1.5 million)

Semi-finalists: £562,000 ($744,000)

Quarter-finalists: £281,000 ($371,000)

Round 4: £163,000 ($215,000)

Round 3: £100,000 ($132,000)

Round 2: £63,000 ($83,000)

Round 1: £39,000 ($52,000)

Figures are courtesy of the Wimbledon website.



Tournament Preview

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After his victory at Wimbledon in 2012 and a subsequent drought of five years before his next Grand Slam win, there were times when it looked as though Federer's stranglehold at the All England Club was over.

Last year, though, he proved he still has what's needed to sparkle on grass, putting together a tremendous run to the final and then a masterclass to beat Marin Cilic in straight sets. It was a win that made Federer the only eight-time men's singles champion, and it doesn't appear as though he's done yet.

The Swiss, as he did last year, skipped the French Open after winning the Australian Open, and as such he should be fresh going into the tournament.

The competition's Twitter account put forward Federer's projected route to glory in 2018:

There will be plenty of competition, though, most notably in the form of world No. 1 and second seed Rafael Nadal, who recently won the French Open for a remarkable 11th time.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic is down in the seedings but still dangerous. However, British fans will have been disappointed to see Andy Murray withdraw on the eve of the tournament, per Kevin Mitchell at the Guardian.

In the women's bracket, Muguruza is going to find it tough to hang on to her crown, as the draw is stacked with quality.

The Spaniard beat Venus Williams in the final a year ago, adding the win at Wimbledon to the French Open prize she clinched in 2016. With that winning pedigree in mind, she'll surely be a contender again.

As will Halep, who finally broke her Grand Slam hoodoo this year, winning the French Open.

She's been preparing for the competition with some illustrious names, too:

Serena Williams missed Wimbledon last year as she was pregnant, and you can bet she'll be desperate to get her hands on this title for an eighth time. Her pedigree in the competition has seen her seeded 25th despite a world ranking of 183.

Also high up in the women's draw are two more major champions in Caroline Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open this year, and Sloane Stephens, who is the U.S. Open champion and was runner-up to Halep at Roland Garros.