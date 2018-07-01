Belgium vs. Japan: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Belgium's reward for topping Group G at the 2018 World Cup is a clash with Japan in the round of 16.

The Red Devils beat England 1-0 on Thursday to secure top spot, hours after the Samarai Blue lost 1-0 to Poland, but advanced behind Colombia having picked up fewer yellow cards than Senegal.

Read on for a closer look at the matchup, but first here are the viewing details you need to catch the action:

Date: Monday, July 2

Time: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

TV: BBC (UK), Fox (USA)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (USA)



Team News

Per Reuters' Alastair Macdonald, Romelu Lukaku has recovered from an ankle injury and will be available for the match.

According to the Japanese FA's official website, all of their players participated in training on Friday the day after the Poland match, albeit the starting XI and substitutes Yuya Osaka and Makoto Hasebe only "conducted a light recovery session" indoors rather than out on the training pitch.

Transfermarkt suggests Shinji Okazaki could be a doubt due to muscular problems, though.

Preview

Japan and Senegal both won 2-1 in their opening group matches before playing out a 0-0 draw in their second.

Both sides lost 1-0 in their final match, leaving them level on goal difference and goals scored, but in the final period of the game Japan were evidently well aware of their ability to progress on fair play grounds, per the Telegraph's Ali Tweedale:

Football writer Rik Sharma noted the irony of the situation:

It will have done little to endear them to the viewing audiences, but it resulted in the desired outcome of reaching the knockout phase.

Going any further will be difficult against Belgium, though.

The Samarai Blue lost to a disappointing Poland side who were already out of the tournament, and benefited greatly from Carlos Sanchez's third-minute red card in their 2-1 win over Colombia, which handed them a penalty and a man advantage for virtually the entirety of the game.

Meanwhile, Belgium secured a maximum nine points including their victory over the Three Lions as both sides rang the changes in that match.

Lukaku and Eden Hazard were among those left out against England but they will return here. With six goals and an assist between them, they have continued their superb form for their national sides at the World Cup:

In the last year, Japan have kept just two clean sheets from 13 matches and they came against Australia and North Korea.

Their defensive struggles make them vulnerable at the back, and with Belgium's attacking quality this should only go one way.