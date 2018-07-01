Brazil vs. Mexico: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Brazil have yet to truly set alight at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but they did show signs they were finding their groove in their 2-0 defeat of Serbia last time out.

Mexico, meanwhile, started the tournament in brilliant fashion, beating Germany 1-0, but they were hammered 3-0 in their final group game against Sweden.

The Selecao are heavy favourites to prevail when the pair go head to head in the last 16 on Monday and, indeed, are currently favourites to go all the way.

Here are all the details for the clash at the Samara Arena:

Date: Monday, July 2

Time: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: ITV (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Soccer Match Pass

If Mexico can re-find the form that saw them beat Germany then they will provide a huge test for Brazil.

El Tri will likely be happy for Tite's side to dominate possession as they can be devastating on the counter attack with Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernandez.

Mexico boast an impressive, but frustrating, record of having reached the last 16 in each of the last six World Cups but never got any further.

Jam Media/Getty Images

They will be eager to break that run at Russia 2018, but they could barely have been drawn against tougher opponents.

Brazil have not yet had to be that impressive to top Group E.

They will have to make a step in quality if they are to beat Mexico and make the last eight for the seventh World Cup running, and they boast the personnel to do so.

Philippe Coutinho has been the attacking star so far for Brazil and one of the key questions for the first knockout round is whether Neymar will finally show his best form.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been hugely frustrating so far in the tournament, often trying to do too much by himself and regularly losing possession, per Opta:

If Neymar can set aside his personal ambitions and operate more within the team's system, he and Brazil have an opportunity to go all the way in Russia.

However, getting past Mexico will not be easy and Brazil will have to be well organised and clinical throughout the side if they are to prevail.