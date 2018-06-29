Paul George Meets with Dwyane Wade to Discuss Free Agency Decision

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Veteran guard Dwyane Wade revealed Friday on Instagram that he met with forward Paul George regarding the latter's upcoming foray into free agency.

Wade posted a photo with George captioned: "Great convo with my guy @ygtrece about his upcoming free agency! I appreciate you sitting down with me to talk about this important decision in your life!#nbabrotherhood."

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Indiana Pacers, George was traded to OKC last offseason.

While the Thunder were bounced in the first round of the playoffs, PG-13 had a strong year with averages of 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game en route to his fifth career All-Star nod.

It is widely believed George is set to choose between re-signing with the Thunder or joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Two weeks ago, Marc Stein of the New York Times (h/t Thunder Wire's Cody Taylor) reported the Thunder have a "far better chance to retain the free agent-to-be [George] than many believed when the Thunder crashed out of the first round of the playoffs."

George has long been linked to the Lakers, though, and Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News reported last year the Palmdale, California, native "never made his long-term intentions a secret within the Pacers locker room" regarding his desire to join the Lakers.

The Lakers have a ton of cap room and the ability to sign two superstars in free agency this offseason. George could be one of them, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James could be the other.

Per OddsShark, the Lakers have the best chance to sign James at 4-13. Also, among all major free agents, George has the best odds of being James' teammate in 2018-19 at 3-1 (+300), according to OddsShark.

The 36-year-old Wade is well-versed in the art of free agency.

He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Miami Heat before signing with his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2016. George faces a similar decision with the Lakers.

It didn't work out for D-Wade in Chicago, which led to him signing with the Cavs before getting traded back to Miami last season.

Like George, Wade is set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.