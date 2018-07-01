World Cup 2018: Live Stream Schedule Details for Sunday's Matches

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Host nation Russia will be out to pull off one of the shocks of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, when they host Spain in their last-16 showdown.

After wins in their opening two matches, Russia were given a reality check of sorts by Uruguay in their final group game, as they lost 3-0. Spain, while spellbinding at times, have struggled for consistency and were fortunate to come away with a point in their 2-2 draw with Morocco.

Following that showdown Croatia, who have been among the standout teams at this World Cup, will take on Denmark in what promises to be another fascinating encounter.

Read on for Sunday's schedule in full, the details needed on where to stream the games and a preview of the two latest knockout fixtures at the World Cup.

Sunday Fixtures

3 p.m. (BST)—Spain vs. Russia*

7 p.m. (BST)—Croatia vs. Denmark**

All matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States

**Match can be streamed via ITV Hub in the United Kingdom

*Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom

Sunday Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

After big wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, there was a wave of positivity behind Russia at this World Cup. Uruguay sapped a fair bit of momentum from the host nation's cause in their previous game, though.

While Russia had previously looked inventive and incisive in attack, they were blunted by a strong defence and had their own issues at the back exploited too. Suddenly, getting the better of Spain looks to be a challenge.

La Roja have not been anywhere near their best either, though, and as noted by Miguel Delaney of the Independent, they're an outfit that concede chances:

With David De Gea struggling between the sticks, not to mention Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique a little ropey ahead of him, Russia will be confident they can get on the scoresheet in this one. But it's further forward where La Roja should have an edge.

In attack manager Fernando Hierro has a number of options, although Isco has been the standout man for Spain so far, knitting together their passing patterns expertly. Sam Tighe thinks the Real Madrid star has been the best midfielder in the competition:

Croatia have another Real Madrid man pulling the strings for them in Luka Modric and after winning all three of their group games, it's not a surprise to see the Valtreni being talked about as potential winners of this competition.

Manager Zlatko Dalic has found a brilliant balance in the three matches so far, with the midfield mastery of Modric and Ivan Rakitic standing out so far. Sid Lowe of the Guardian has enjoyed their performances:

Denmark shouldn't be dismissed, though, as they've battled well to get to this point. While their 0-0 draw with France was forgettable, the Danes have some dangerous attacking players themselves, none more so than Christian Eriksen.

STATS on the Pitch summed up how important the Tottenham Hotspur man has been for his country as of late:

Croatia do appear to have the edge on Denmark, though. Not only can the former boss midfield battles, they have a lot of variety in the attacking third through Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic.

Denmark will be relying on Eriksen, who has flickered in and out of games at this competition, to offer a talismanic presence in the final third if they are going to progress to the quarters. But Croatia's superior class should shine through in the end.