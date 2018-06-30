World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-off Times and Live Stream for Saturday

Victor Caivano/Associated Press

The knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup get under way with a bang on Saturday, as France meet Argentina and Uruguay take on Portugal.

France coasted through the group stages of the competition without hitting top gear, and there'll be an onus on manager Didier Deschamps to get more from this talented group of players. In the case of Argentina, it's tough to know what to expect after they scraped through to the last 16 amid turbulent circumstances.

Uruguay have been one of the standout sides in the competition so far and caught the eye with a 3-0 win over host nation Russia. Their mean defence will face quite the test on Saturday night, as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal seek to get the better of them.

It's set to be a stunning day of football from Russia. Here's the schedule for Saturday, the broadcast details and a preview of what to expect from Day 1 of the knockout stages.

Saturday Fixtures

5 p.m. (local time), 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)—France vs. Argentina*

9 p.m. (local time), 7 p.m. (BST), 2 p.m. (ET)—Uruguay vs. Portugal**

All matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States

**Match can be streamed via ITV Hub in the United Kingdom

*Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom

Saturday Preview

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

The showdown between France and Argentina has a little bit of everything to enjoy and has the potential to be a sparkling game. However, it also has the potential to be a turgid affair.

After all, both teams have shown significant weaknesses so far. France may not be quite as ramshackle as Argentina, but Deschamps continues to struggle when it comes to getting the best from so much attacking talent.

As noted by journalist Patrick Boyland, the manager tends to be cautious when it comes to the big stage:

Nevertheless, it's an approach that saw France through to the last 16 with barely a sweat broken. The same can't be said for Argentina, who somehow overcame Nigeria 2-1 and made their way into the knockout stages.

Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo were on the scoresheet for the Albiceleste, and while the result would have given the team a confidence boost, there are some structural issues within the setup that positive thinking alone won't solve.

Per commentator Ian Darke, there are also some doubts about the authority Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli carries:

The second game of the day promises to be an intriguing tactical battle between two of the savviest sides in the competition.

Uruguay have long been tipped as dark horses for this title and showed why in their win over Russia. In defence, they have an extraordinary leader in Diego Godin, and up top, they have potent forwards in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

The Celeste also seemed to strike a balance in midfield against the hosts, too. As noted by David Cartlidge, the introduction of Lucas Torreira appeared to make a difference:

Portugal haven't been brilliant to watch at this tournament, but they're settling into a dogged groove reminiscent of their UEFA European Championship winning run two years ago. They're a tough side to break down, and at the top end of the pitch, they have a decisive goalscorer in Ronaldo.

Uruguay have yet to come up against elite opposition, and for their watertight defence, Ronaldo will provide a serious examination. In a match that's poised to be dominated by the defences, both managers will look to their star forwards to conjure something that can swing this encounter the way of their side.