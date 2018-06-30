B/R's Best Reads of the Week of June 30

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes questions at a press conference after the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 on Friday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Not Just About the Waffles: How to Wine and Dine Your Way into LeBron's Heart

Trying to sign LeBron James during free agency? Make sure you invite his squad—and don't forget the ice cream and cookies.

Could Anyone Really Be Mad at LeBron If He Leaves Cleveland Again?

Cleveland Cavaliers fans went berserk the first time LeBron left. But can they really hate him if he leaves this time? 

What Are the Potential Ripple Effects of LeBron's Decision?

What happens to the Cavs? Can the Los Angeles Lakers find another star? Is the Eastern Conference wide open? We have the answers.

