Chelsea Reportedly Turn Down £50M Barcelona Bid for Willian

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly knocked back a £50 million bid from Barcelona for Willian.

Per MailOnline's Simon Jones, the Blaugrana are eager to add to their depth in the final third and have held talks with his representatives, but the Blues turned down the offer and are yet to give an indication they're open to parting with him amid interest from the Catalan giants and Manchester United.

The Brazilian was one of the Blues' top performers last season, notching 13 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

His efforts were recognised by some of the Stamford Bridge faithful at the end of the campaign, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

He made 55 appearances overall but was used as a substitute on 22 occasions.

The 29-year-old seems to have a fractious relationship with manager Antonio Conte and gave a strong hint that is the case after Chelsea won the FA Cup final.

Willian posted a celebratory photo to social media in which he covered up the Italian with trophy emojis, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

A reliable and hardworking performer, he has started all three of Brazil's matches thus far at the World Cup on the right, though he has not been especially impactful in comparison to the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Neymar on the opposite flank.

His contributions last season show how incisive he can be, though if Chelsea won't even accept £50 million for him, it may not be worth pursuing him further.

He'll turn 30 in August, and even in today's market, a fee in excess of that would be difficult to justify.