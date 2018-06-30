World Cup Bracket 2018: Predictions, Odds and Picks Entering Saturday Play

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The arrival of the knockout stages at the 2018 FIFA World Cup means we've reached the business end of the competition in Russia, and we have a clearer view of the major contenders as the round of 16 starts on Saturday.

The last 16 takes no time in plating up a healthy feast of football as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will both be in action early, with Argentina set to face France and Portugal's next test coming against Uruguay.

But it's rare that individuals decide the course of action in major tournaments, with only the most deserving teams liable to progress into the quarter-finals, not those with the biggest names.

Here's how the round-of-16 bracket looks after the group stage came to a close on Thursday:

Two international heavyweights will be ousted from the running in Russia on Saturday, and we preview the opening day of the knockout stages as the tournament resumes.

Round-of-16 Fixtures, Predictions

Saturday, June 30

France 3-2 Argentina AET

Uruguay 1-2 Portugal AET



Sunday, July 1

Spain 2-0 Russia



Croatia 1-0 Denmark



Monday, July 2

Brazil 3-1 Mexico AET



Belgium 3-1 Japan

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden 2-1 Switzerland



Colombia 2-2 England AET (England win on penalties)

Saturday's World Cup Match Odds

France (69-50), Draw (51-25), Argentina (129-50)



Uruguay (48-25), Draw (2-1), Portugal (9-5)

All odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Messi Might Can't Hold Back Les Bleus

Politics can so often take its toll on a team in the pressure cauldron of a World Cup, and Argentina's campaign in Russia has been hampered despite their progress to face France after finishing second to Croatia in Group D.

An uninspired draw against Iceland followed by a crippling defeat to the Croats and a salvaging 2-1 win over Nigeria; La Albiceleste have hardly been in dazzling form. Neither have France, but after coming first in Group C, Les Bleus seem as though they're just finding their groove, while Argentina may not have one to find.

South American football expert Tim Vickery even told Sky Sports News the players are picking the team ahead of "lost" manager Jorge Sampaoli, and commentator Ian Darke remarked upon the indecision:

Things are about as bad as the two-time winners could have hoped for—only had they failed to advance could it be worse—and ESPN Stats & Info noted another advantage running in favour of the French:

Sampaoli's side have been a tactical minefield in Russia, lining up with three setups in three matches with a host of different players, while France's formation looks practically set, they've just struggled to optimise their attack.

Didier Deschamps' squad is young but talented, while Argentina house a devastating attack but hold no idea how to get the most out of it, and that looks likely to be the cause of their downfall at the Kazan Arena.

Uruguay's Defence Finally Comes Undone

If there's anyone at the World Cup who can break down a defence that's shown very few signs of yielding up until this point, it's Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain faces a seemingly impenetrable Uruguay after netting four times in the group stage, although Sport Witness highlighted Ronaldo's simmering efficacy in matches as the World Cup has progressed:

Two weeks have passed since his hat-trick salvaged a 3-3 draw against Spain in Group B, and he'll now attempt to pierce a defence that's shown itself to be the best in Russia thus far, as far as results are concerned.

Uruguay were also recently buoyed by the news that Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is on the verge of a return to fitness after missing their 3-0 win over Russia, via AFP:

In contrast, Portugal are far from perfect at the back, and a strike partnership of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani should break their lines, even if Uruguay only managed 1-0 wins against Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Portugal are more experienced than any team La Celeste played in Group A, and Fernando Santos' men should benefit from being tested more in their earlier outings of the competition.