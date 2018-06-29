Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton headed the timesheets with a lap of one minute, 4.839 seconds in the first practice session at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix on Friday.

Mercedes have triumphed in the last four Grands Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, and 2017 winner Valtteri Bottas finished second to his team-mate with a 1:04.966.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has work to do this weekend as he looks to make ground on Hamilton, and he was fourth fastest on Friday morning behind third-placed Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

FP1 Recap

Here is a look at the full timesheet from the first practice session:

It was plain sailing from the off for Hamilton and Mercedes as he took top spot from Verstappen early in the session and never relinquished it.

The top six was rounded out by the usual suspects as Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Outside the top half-dozen, no other car could get within a second of Hamilton, but Charles Leclerc impressed again in the Sauber as he was ninth fastest.

It was another difficult session for McLaren as Fernando Alonso finished 17th and Stoffel Vandoorne 18th, with the latter damaging his front wing as he hit the curb at Turn 9—the Belgian also had a near-miss with Vettel as he came out of the pits.

The only cars slower than the McLarens in the opening session were Brendon Hartley, in the Toro Rosso, and Robert Kubica, who was in Sergey Sirotkin's Williams.