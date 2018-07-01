Wimbledon 2018 TV Schedule and Live Stream Daily Listings for Entire Tournament

Pool/Getty Images

The finest tennis players on the planet will descend onto Wimbledon for the next fortnight, with dreams of winning one of the most coveted titles in all of sport.

In the men's draw, Roger Federer is seeking to continue his love affair with this tournament, as the 36-year-old goes in search of his ninth triumph at SW19 and 21st Grand Slam win overall.

Elsewhere, Garbine Muguruza is the defending champion in the women's draw, although the bracket appears as open as ever. Simona Halep, who won the French Open recently, is the top seed, while Serena Williams is seeded 25th.

There's so much high-class action to come over the next fortnight and plenty of viewing to be done. Read on for the broadcast information for the tournament—including television and online—as well as a preview of what's to come from Wimbledon 2018.

Coverage Information

In the United Kingdom feature matches can be watched on BBC, while selected games are available via the red button. The action can be streamed via BBC iPlayer.

In the United States play will be shown on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Respective streams are available via ESPN Player and Tennis Channel Everywhere.

For full details on where the action will be broadcast visit the Wimbledon website.

Federer Favourite to Go All the Way Again

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Federer has been enjoying a remarkable Indian summer in his career and having skipped the French Open he's expected to be in fine shape when defending his title at Wimbledon again this summer.

The Swiss ended a five-year wait for a success at Wimbledon in 2017, as he coasted past Marin Cilic in the final. While Federer has had to adapt his game at 36, his impeccable serving, pinpoint ball striking and unparalleled experience make him a big threat this year too.

He did lose to Borna Coric recently in the final of the Halle Open. As noted by Jose Morgado, that pair are on course to meet again in Round 4:

Competition for Federer will come in the usual forms, with Novak Djokovic and French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the draw this year too.

There are also some big names who aren't seeded this year that may cause some problems for big names early on. They include Stanislas Wawrinka and two-time champion Andy Murray, who is continuing his recovery from a long-term injury layoff.

As noted below, the result is some fascinating contests from the off:

In the women's draw there's no standout favourite, as so many players will feel they can go all the way in 2018.

Halep is definitely one to watch. Not only is she the world No. 1, but at the French Open recently she ended her wait to win a Grand Slam title. With her quality and renewed belief, she is going to be dangerous for the second major competition in succession.

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Williams pulled out of the French Open with an injury, although is fit enough to be involved at Wimbledon, where she has won seven times previously. She posted the following in the buildup to the event:

Muguruza will also be keen to keep hold of the title she won a year ago, as she produced an excellent display to beat Venus Williams in a lopsided final.

Johanna Konta got fans hopeful of a home winner in 2017 when she made a run to the semi-finals. After a difficult season, her seeding has slipped down to 22, although she'll be hopeful of rediscovering her best form at a venue that's brought the most from her in the past.