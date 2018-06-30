World Cup 2018: Odds, Updated Predictions for Saturday Round of 16 Matches

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has produced drama and chaos that's gripped us all so far. From Saturday onwards, when the knockout stages begin, there'll be tension too.

The first day of knockout football in Russia is poised to be gripping, as four heavyweights of the international game are in action. France's clash with Argentina gets things started, while the meeting between Portugal and Uruguay caps off the day's action.

While there's so much at stake for these teams, fans will hope the enterprising and positive football that's been a feature of this World Cup continues beyond the group stages. Read on for the fixture details in full, including the odds on the teams aforementioned to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Saturday Fixtures and Odds

3 p.m.—France (+137) (bet $100 to win $137), Argentina (+258), Draw (+204)

7 p.m.—Uruguay (+192), Portugal (+181), Draw (+201)

France vs. Argentina

Despite breezing into the last-16 of the competition from Group C, the mood around the France team is mixed as they gear up for a showdown with Argentina on Saturday.

Wins over Australia and Peru were functional rather than fluid, whereas the 0-0 draw between Les Bleus and Denmark will be a contender for the worst game of the tournament. Now the onus will be on Didier Deschamps to crank this team up in the knockout stages.

As noted by journalist Tom Williams, a dull final group game has become something of a trend under the manager:

While they have so much attacking class in their squad, pragmatism is set to be the order of the day for France again in this one. It means Blaise Matuidi is likely to start from the left flank, whereas Olivier Giroud is poised to lead the line again.

Argentina's route into the last-16 was anything but straightforward, as they recovered from a hammering at the hands of Croatia to beat Nigeria and scrape by. A masterful display from Lionel Messi in the latter game was crucial to the Albiceleste's victory.

Ben Hayward of Goal praised the great man, although thinks further improvement is needed agains the French:

France are better set up to cope with Messi, while they also have the quality in attack to exploit the holes in the Argentina defence. The Albiceleste No. 10 may turn it on again for his team, although even he won't be able to prevent an Argentina exit.

Prediction: France 2-1 Argentina

Uruguay vs. Portugal

Given the defensive nature of both of these sides, this fixture is unlikely to be the most open we see in the knockout stages.

However, that doesn't mean it won't be fascinating, as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will seek to breach the best defence in the tournament so far. As noted below, Uruguay are the only team yet to have conceded a goal at the World Cup:

That defensive robustness makes them a tough team to tackle, with the Atletico Madrid pairing of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, fitness permitting, indomitable at centre-back. Then, further forward, players like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can be decisive in the final third.

Portugal's gameplan is centred around similar traits to Uruguay's, as manager Fernando Santos places a great deal of emphasis on not conceding. However, there have been times when the European champions have been a little stretched at the back at this World Cup.

Even so, as noted here by Jan Hagen, it's been a long time since anyone got the better of this outfit:

This one is unlikely to be a classic, as neither side will fling men forward in search of goals. Expect both teams to be cautious, to play direct and to hope one of their key attackers can create something from nothing.

Based on what we've seen so far in Russia, Uruguay appear to be the more complete side and will edge this one late on.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-0 Portugal