World Cup Schedule 2018: Known Kick-Off Times and Predictions for Knockout Stage

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Sixteen teams remain in the race for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the beginning of the knockout stages on Saturday will see that number reduced again, as the whittling down of contenders continues in Russia.

Tradition has been kept in that Europe is the best-represented continent in the last 16, with 11 entrants. Brazil's meeting with Mexico on Monday is the only round-of-16 fixture not to feature a team from UEFA.

Peru were the only one of the five South American teams in Russia that failed to progress past the group stage, and Japan's advancement to face Belgium ensures Asia has one representative still in the mix.

We have already seen giants felled, as Germany's World Cup defence unravelled in the first round. We will know by Tuesday who has failed to make the quarter-finals.

Read on for a breakdown of the round-of-16 schedule, complete with kick-off times and score predictions for who we'll see triumph and move on to the next round.

Round-of-16 Schedule and Predictions

Saturday, June 30

France 3-2 Argentina AET, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Uruguay 1-2 Portugal AET, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Sunday, July 1

Spain 2-0 Russia, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Croatia 1-0 Denmark, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Monday, July 2

Brazil 3-1 Mexico AET, 6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Belgium 3-1 Japan, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden 2-1 Switzerland, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Colombia 2-2 England AET (England win on penalties), 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Round-of-16 Preview

The knockout stages take no time in offering up high-calibre duels in Russia, with France and Argentina first to face off in the round of 16 before Group A winners Uruguay and European champions Portugal collide.

Both Les Bleus and La Albiceleste have underperformed at the World Cup; France scored only three times in three games, while Argentina had to rely on a narrow 2-1 win over Nigeria to progress.

It was in that meeting with the Super Eagles that Lionel Messi finally got up and running in Russia. ESPN FC pundits Kasey Keller and Ross Dyer were divided on who will proceed from this encounter:

Group D winners Croatia aside, France will be superior to Argentina's previous foes in Russia, and the hectic atmosphere surrounding Jorge Sampaoli's squad may not be able to stage a second daring escape this time around.

But South American rivals Brazil are in good shape to carry on the CONMEBOL torch, and Fox Soccer is expecting bigger and better things after the Selecao ended their Group E campaign with back-to-back 2-0 wins:

Those victories came against Costa Rica and Serbia, while El Tri are coming off their worst performance of the tournament, a 3-0 defeat to Group F winners Sweden, which is likely to have dented Juan Carlos Osorio's side's morale.

England will also need to overcome a South American opponent if they are to make the quarters, and many fans will have fond memories of one particular meeting with Colombia.

Goalkeeper Rene Higuita ensured a 0-0 friendly draw at Wembley Stadium in September 1995 at least had a highlight:

The Three Lions lost 1-0 to Belgium in their final Group G game and thus moved into what many see as the easier half of the bracket, though data analyst Duncan Alexander showed how perception may have shifted with the knowledge Colombia would be their next opponents:

The two teams have met five times in total and only once at a World Cup—England were 2-0 victors over Los Cafeteros at France 1998. The sense is this is England's best chance of winning the World Cup in recent memory, but Jose Pekerman's men are a capable crew and pulled back to win Group H in fine fashion.

Another round-of-16 fixture that conjures up memories of previous meetings is Croatia's clash against Denmark.

Former Real Madrid hitman Davor Suker recounted his chip over then-Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel to win a group match at UEFA Euro 1996:

Croatia went on to lose to eventual champions Germany in the quarter-finals at that tournament, but now the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren are looking to make the difference against the Danes.

Both teams have a heavy focus on their midfield corps, but Croatia showed more balance en route to topping Group D and should be able to outdo Denmark, just as they did Argentina, Iceland and Nigeria.