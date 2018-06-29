Wimbledon 2018: Full Draw Results, List of Seedings and Brackets

Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Defending champion Roger Federer will kick off his Wimbledon 2018 campaign against Dusan Lajovic as he goes for a ninth title in SW19.

The draw for the third Grand Slam of the year took place on Friday and saw world No. 1 Rafael Nadal paired with Dudi Sela in the first round.

Two-time champion Andy Murray was drawn against Benoit Paire, while Novak Djokovic will face American Tennys Sandgren.

In the women's draw, No. 25 seed Serena Williams will face Arantxa Rus as she kicks off her campaign for an eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, defending champion Garbine Muguruza was drawn against Briton Naomi Broady, and top seed Simona Halep faces Japan's Kurumi Nara.

Here is the draw in full, via tennis writer Reem Abulleil:

We Are Tennis provided the seeds for both the men's and women's singles draw:

Federer, 36, skipped the French Open and the entire clay court season in order to be fresh for the grass, so he should be in fine shape as he returns to Wimbledon.

He and Nadal have exchanged the last six Grand Slam titles, winning three each, and if 2018 is to match 2017, it is the Swiss legend's turn again.

It will not be plain sailing for the 20-time Grand Slam winner, although he has avoided a treacherous path to the final.

Arguably the headline opening-clash in the men's draw is sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, although there are plenty of other contenders:

Maria Sharapova, Wimbledon champion in 2004, will face world No. 132 Vitalia Diatchenko in her first round clash.

All the action kicks off on Monday, with Federer opening proceedings as the men's defending champion on Centre Court.