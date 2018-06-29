World Cup Predictions 2018: Round-of-16 Bracket Picks and Latest Odds

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

England, Belgium, Colombia and Japan sealed their places in the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, and our attention can now move to the knockout phase of the competition.

We already knew England and Belgium would advance, but the latter's 1-0 win saw them top Group G and enter the upper bracket, where they will face Japan, while the Three Lions will play Colombia in the lower half of the draw.

Courtesy of OddsShark, here are the odds for the round of 16, complete with picks for each game:

Saturday 30 June

France (29-20), Draw (41-20), Argentina (41-20): 2-1

Uruguay (177-100), Draw (48-25), Portugal (181-100): 2-1 aet

Sunday 1 July

Spain (27-50), Draw (57-20), Russia (23-10): 3-1

Croatia (17-20), Draw (9-4), Denmark (17-5): 2-0

Monday 2 July

Brazil (53-100), Draw (14-5), Mexico (28-5): 2-1

Belgium (4-9), Draw (4-1), Japan (9-1): 3-1*

Tuesday 3 July

Sweden (199-100), Draw (49-25), Switzerland (38-25): 1-1 aet , Sweden on penalties

Switzerland (38-25): 1-1 , Sweden on penalties Colombia (31-10), Draw (23-10), England (22-19): 1-2 aet *

*Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Colombia vs. England

Having lost to Belgium in their final group match and finished second, England can reach a World Cup semi-final by beating Colombia and either Sweden or Switzerland—they have to take advantage of that route.

No game will be easy, though, and England should not get ahead of themselves, particularly after their much-changed side failed to impress against Belgium and lost much of the momentum built up over the first two games.

Despite their less-than-inspiring showing, broadcaster Jacqui Oatley saw plenty of silver linings for manager Gareth Southgate's side:

Los Cafeteros will be a difficult opponent who possess several dangerous players in their ranks, including Radamel Falcao, Juan Quintero and Juan Cuadrado.

Colombia will be sweating on the fitness of star man James Rodriguez, though, after he limped out of Thursday's clash with Senegal just 30 minutes in.

Manager Jose Pekerman said he is "extremely concerned" about the playmaker, per BBC Sport, and does not know if he'll be fit to play on Tuesday.

As Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted, England will also be on tenterhooks about Rodriguez's fitness:

It will be a tough game for the Three Lions either way, but whether James plays could be key.

Croatia vs. Denmark

Despite having one of the most difficult groups at the World Cup, Croatia impressed as they racked up three wins out of three against Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland.

The only other teams to take a maximum nine points were Uruguay and Belgium, but they had the likes of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Panama and Tunisia to deal with.

Croatia are strongest in midfield, and Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dominic Iorfa feels they are unmatched in terms of what they can offer in the centre:

As well as Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, they have further depth in the form of Mateo Kovacic, too, and he has also impressed at the tournament:

Denmark boast Christian Eriksen in their ranks, and if any Danish player is likely to cause Croatia problems, it's him.

However, Croatia's superior strength in the middle could serve to nullify the Tottenham Hotspur man and in doing so shut down Denmark's most potent threat—it will be difficult for the Danes to go any further.