USA Basketball Upset 78-70 by Mexico in 2018 FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifier

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 28: Gustavo Ayon of Mexico gestures during the match between Mexico and USA as part of the FIBA World Cup China 2019 Qualifiers at Gimnasio Juan de la Barrera on June 28, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Luis Licona/Getty Images)
Luis Licona/Getty Images

Mexico upset Team USA 78-70 in a FIBA Americas World Cup qualifier Thursday night in Mexico City. 

Francisco Cruz (24 points) and Orlando Mendez (20 points) accounted for more than half of Mexico's scoring output and were the only two players from the winning side to finish in double figures. 

The United States, coached by Jeff Van Gundy, received a team-high 14 points from Marcus Thornton but couldn't overcome a shoddy first quarter that saw Mexico mount a 31-10 advantage. 

The Stars and Stripes climbed to within two points on a couple of occasions in the second half, but they weren't able to pull in front on a night when they shot 37.7 percent from the field. 

According to USA Basketball (via the Associated Press), Mexico's win was the first against the United States since the 2011 Pan American Games. 

The loss dropped Team USA to 4-1 in qualifying, but Van Gundy's squad is still perched atop the Group C table with nine points.

Thanks to their early success in the first round of qualifying, Team USA has already secured a spot in Round 2. Fellow Group C participants Mexico (3-2) and Puerto Rico (3-2) have also punched tickets to Round 2, while Cuba (0-5) has been eliminated. 

The United States will close out its first-round slate Sunday against Cuba. 

Related

    Best Fits and Landing Spots for PG13

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best Fits and Landing Spots for PG13

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Star FAs Have Never Had More Leverage

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Star FAs Have Never Had More Leverage

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    2019's No. 1 Recruit Is a 'Once-in-a-Millennium Talent'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    2019's No. 1 Recruit Is a 'Once-in-a-Millennium Talent'

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Divorces That Need to Happen During Trade Season

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Divorces That Need to Happen During Trade Season

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report