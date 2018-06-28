DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Resistant' to Take Wes Matthews from Mavs

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have presented the Dallas Mavericks with a big hurdle in their pursuit of center DeAndre Jordan.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Thursday that Los Angeles is "resistant" to receiving Mavs swingman Wesley Matthews as part of a trade.

The Athletic's Tim Cato reported the Mavericks' desire to trade Matthews is part of a larger plan:

That would make sense, considering Jordan and first-round draft pick Luka Doncic aren't enough to make up what was a 23-game gap between Dallas and the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles' unwillingness to acquire Matthews is somewhat surprising, if only because he's on an expiring contract in 2018-19. He'll make $18.6 million next year before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Clippers already traded their face of the franchise, Blake Griffin, and dealing Jordan would seemingly signal something of a rebuild for Los Angeles.

Perhaps the Clippers are less than enthusiastic about adding another high-priced veteran who will shift between the 2 and the 3. Danilo Gallinari is making $21.6 million next season, and Lou Williams will be in the first year of his three-year, $24 million extension.

Los Angeles may envision shedding Jordan's $24.1 million player option as a way to create some much-needed financial flexibility to pursue free agents, rather than rebuilding.