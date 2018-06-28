Celtics News: Marcus Smart Tendered Qualifying Offer; Makes Him RFA

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Marcus Smart will have a chance to test the market this summer, but his future is not entirely in his hands.

RealGM's Keith Smith reported Thursday the Boston Celtics have extended a $6.053 million qualifying offer to the veteran guard, making him a restricted free agent. That means the team has the right to match any offer sheet he signs elsewhere.

Since being drafted with the No. 6 pick out of Oklahoma State in 2014, he has only worn green and white, but he's played out his rookie contract.

Smart's coming off a season in which he averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. However, March thumb surgery limited him to 54 games. He returned for the postseason and averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 15 contests.

Of course, there's more to Smart's game than numbers. The 6'4", 220-pound guard also brings strong defense and leadership. That's why he feels he should get paid this summer.

"To be honest, I'm worth more than $12-$14 million," Smart told ESPN.com's Jackie MacMullan in late May. "Just for the things I do on the court that don't show up on the stat sheet. You don't find guys like that. I always leave everything on the court, every game. Tell me how many other players can say that."

Smart has made himself at home in Boston and helped the team make it to within one game of the 2018 NBA Finals despite the absence of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Perhaps the prospect of getting over the hump with a healthy squad next year could lead him to take a hometown discount. On the other hand, he's just entering his prime, so the 24-year-old could maximize his value and price himself out of the Celtics' range.

For now, Boston must wait and see what type of offer sheets Smart receives.