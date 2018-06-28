Saquon Barkley Says He Wants to Invest His NFL Salary Like Marshawn Lynch

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

When it comes to managing his money, New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley wants to emulate a five-time Pro Bowl running back.

Barkley elaborated how he sees Marshawn Lynch as an example of how to smartly handle the millions he's going to earn both on and off the field.

"Once I realized when I declared for the NFL draft and kind of realized where I was going to be drafted, that was something I was like, 'You know what? Kind of want to follow the Marshawn Lynch method,'" Barkley said, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "I don't want to touch that. I want to invest it, put it in the right peoples' hands and learn as I continue to make investments. And just live off the endorsement deals."



The No. 2 overall draft pick has already made one big purchase, sharing on Instagram he bought his mother a home to fulfill a longtime promise:

According to Spotrac, Barkley will earn $5.7 million in 2018 and $31.4 million over the life of his rookie deal with the Giants.

Based on his jersey sales, the sky is the limit for Barkley in terms of endorsements and money he can make away from football. The NFL's official online shop revealed Thursday that Barkley has the top-selling jersey this offseason.