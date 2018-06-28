PG Tyler Ennis Waived by Lakers; Started 11 Games Last Season

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers waived point guard Tyler Ennis on Thursday.

Ennis' $1.7 million salary for the 2018-19 season would have become fully guaranteed if he wasn't waived on or before July 5.

Ennis arrived in Los Angeles through a February 2017 trade with the Houston Rockets and flashed enough potential during his initial 22-game trial run to garner a longer look.

After inking a two-year deal in July, Ennis averaged 4.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 54 appearances, including 11 starts, last season.

However, he was never expected to be part of the Lakers' long-term plans with the front office in cap-clearing mode.

According to ESPN.com's Bobby Marks, the Lakers also have until July 5 to make decisions regarding non-guaranteed salaries due to Ivica Zubac ($1.5 million) and Thomas Bryant ($1.4 million).