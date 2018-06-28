Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Not Offering Brandon Ingram in Packages

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in New York. The Lakers won 102-99. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly haven't made Brandon Ingram available in trade talks as rumors continue to swirl regarding their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard. 

Citing a source, the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli reported Thursday that the Lakers have not offered Ingram in any deals "so far." 

Now, that's not to say the Lakers are precluded from dealing Leonard if talks intensify. 

Multiple sources previously told Ganguli no player on the Lakers is untouchable if they receive an offer that "blows them away," and recent buzz suggests L.A.'s front office is facing mounting pressure to swing a deal in the coming days. 

On Wednesday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported the Lakers are in a "race to secure Leonard" before LeBron James is faced with making a decision to opt in or out of his $35.6 million contract option by 11:59 p.m. ET Friday. 

The Lakers are also reportedly looking to acquire an additional first-round draft pickeven if it means taking on extra salary—which shows they're "at least a little worried, and interested in nabbing Leonard now," according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe

