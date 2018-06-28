Jake Jewell to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury Suffered in Home Plate Collision

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels reliever Jake Jewell will undergo right ankle surgery Friday, the team announced Thursday.

He suffered the injury, which ESPN reported that it was a fractured right fibula, while trying to cover home plate on a wild pitch in the eighth inning of Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He was stretchered off the field and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Jewell will miss the remainder of the season, according to MLB.com's Maria Guardado.

As Jewell attempted to prevent Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez from scoring, he lost his footing, and his right leg got caught underneath him.

It was apparent just by watching replays that it was a serious injury. No update was available after the game, but one day later, it was confirmed that his season had ended on that play.

Nobody ever wants to see an athlete get injured, but Jewell's freak accident is especially tough to swallow. The 25-year-old had just been called up earlier in the day as left-hander John Lamb was placed on the disabled list. After being a fifth-round pick in 2014, he had spent the past four-plus years working his way up through the minors before debuting in the big leagues June 16.

He ends the 2018 season having appeared in three games with Los Angeles, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in two innings of work, picking up his first career strikeout in the process.

Now, having just realized his dream of pitching in the majors, Jewell must work to overcome a serious injury.

This is just the latest injury for the Angels. Per Guardado, the team currently has 13 players on the disabled list. As high as that number is, it's an improvement from where Los Angeles was just a couple of weeks ago, when a franchise-record 15 players were on the shelf.