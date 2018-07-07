Devin Booker, Suns Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $158M Max Contract Extension

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Devin Booker will be in the desert for years to come.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported on Saturday that Booker and the Phoenix Suns have come to terms on a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in early July that the two sides were making progress on a deal.

The 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft has quickly turned into one of the game's most exciting young stars.

The 21-year-old took another step forward this past season, averaging career highs in scoring (24.9 points per game), three-point percentage (38.3 percent), free-throw shooting (87.8 percent), assists (4.7) and rebounding (4.5).

Not only that, but he also took down Klay Thompson and the field in the 2018 Three-Point Contest with an event-record 28 points in the final round:

And then there's his 70-point performance:

He was the youngest player in NBA history to reach that point total.

Scott Bordow of AZCentral Sports previously noted Phoenix could offer a max extension this summer that would be worth around $150 million over five years.

When asked about the idea of signing an extension, Booker told Bordow he wants to remain in a Suns uniform:

"I've been treated right from the day I was drafted, even when I was a rookie and didn't play much. The city of Phoenix took me in with open arms and made me a part of their family. I've learned the history and traditions of the team. I know how much the city cares about the franchise and that means a lot to me, playing somewhere where people actually care about the franchise.

"I love it here, I bought a house here and I intend to be here for a long time."

Although he has agreed to a new deal, there was speculation after Phoenix's 21-61 season wrapped that a frustrated Booker may not sign an extension this offseason. Per Bordow, the guard—having gone 0-of-3 to this point—made it known he is sick of watching the playoffs from home.

Rather than let rumors of his discontent swirl, he quickly eased the minds of Suns fans, via Bordow:

"Don't believe in nonsense. With TV, they need something to talk about. I've always mentioned since my first day here that I fell in love with this city, I fell in love with the fanbase and the dedication they showed to the team.

"I always think about turning the franchise around, to get it back how it used to be. I watch the highlights of (Charles) Barkley and (Steve) Nash and how alive the arena was. One of my goals is to get it back that way."

True to his word, he is committed to seeing this turnaround through.

Count Suns veteran Jared Dudley as a fan of the extension:

With No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton predicting he and Booker have the potential to be "Shaq and Kobe 2.0," Suns fans would be thrilled to see the duo lead the franchise to championships. (Of course, they also hope for a different ending than the one in Los Angeles.)