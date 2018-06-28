Celtics Rumors: Boston Confident It Can Keep Kyrie Irving in FA Next Summer

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are "very confident" they can re-sign point guard Kyrie Irving should he opt out of his current contract next summer, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday.

Irving said earlier this month he doesn't plan on signing an extension with the Celtics this offseason, telling reporters he's instead focusing on his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.

Irving added that agreeing to an extension "just doesn't make any sense," citing the financial benefits of waiting. HeatHoops.com's Albert Nahmad noted how much money the five-time All-Star would be forfeiting:

By re-signing with the Celtics, Irving stands to make the most money and play for a team that's likely going to contend for a title. Still, his future may not be so straightforward.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports (h/t NBC Sports Boston) reported in June the New York Knicks could be on Irving's radar. According to Mannix, Irving's affinity for the Knicks dated back to his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowe wrote there are "persistent rumblings" about Irving possibly signing with the Knicks or the Brooklyn Nets, who freed up $16.7 million in 2019 when they agreed to trade Timofey Mozgov to the Charlotte Hornets.

Irving should be in a position to cash in this time next year. He's averaging 22.0 points and 5.5 assists through his first seven years, and he can take over a game like few others with his scoring.

With that said, Irving missed 29 games in 2015-16 and 22 games this past season. His market could dry up a bit if injuries are again an issue in 2018-19. While Irving is smart to put off signing any contract, the decision isn't without some risk.