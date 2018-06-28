Kellen Winslow Denied Bail; Judge Worried over 'Mission Impossible'-Style Escape

Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

A Superior Court judge denied Kellen Winslow Jr.'s bail request Thursday, citing concerns that he could be a flight risk.

According to TMZ Sports, the judge invoked Tom Cruise's role in Mission Impossible as part of the reason why he didn't want Winslow to be put on house arrest even though his home is equipped with surveillance equipment.

"So, what about all these movies I watch like Mission Impossible and stuff like that where they create this endless loop?" the judge said.

"So the guy, like the Russian's watching something...he sees everything is fine and meanwhile, Tom Cruise and all his folks are going around the scene and doing all this stuff."

Winslow, 34, was arrested in San Diego earlier this month and charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, two counts of residential burglary, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation and one count of indecent exposure.

Winslow faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.