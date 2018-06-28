The National 2018: Andrew Landry Tied for Lead, Tiger 7 Back After Round 1

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If Tiger Woods hopes to get his first PGA Tour victory in half a decade at the 2018 Quicken Loans National, he has his work cut out for him.

Woods shot an even-par 70 in the first round Thursday, putting him seven strokes behind co-leaders Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun.

Landry and Spaun each had near-flawless rounds that featured seven birdies without a bogey. They hold a one-stroke lead over Billy Horschel and Andrew Putnam, who shot matching 64s.

Abraham Ancer and Beau Hossler round out the top five.

Woods spent most of his round trying to work out the kinks in his new putter. Hoping to get into a rhythm on the greens, Woods began using a mallet putter in preparation for this tournament.

"I rolled it well today, I really did. I hit a lot of good putts early that didn't go in, I misread a couple on the back nine, but overall I hit a lot of good putts. It was nice to feel that and it was nice to feel the putter swinging again," Woods told reporters.

The PGA's putting metrics said Woods actually lost more than a stroke on the green Thursday. He also hit only half of his fairways.

"I shot about the score I should've shot today," Woods said. "I didn't really have anything going for the middle part of the round, I was just hanging in there, hanging in there, hit some poor tee shots and didn't really give myself a chance. When I did, I made a couple of birdies, which was nice. But I need to do a better job of getting myself some more chances."

This is slated to be the final year of the Quicken Loans National, which is hosted by Woods' foundation. Quicken Loans dropped out as a sponsor, and the foundation was unable to find a new one for the event.

Rickie Fowler, who likewise shot an even-par 70, is the only top 10 player in the field.

Landry would be looking for his second PGA Tour win of his career. The 30-year-old won April's Valero Texas Open by two strokes.

Spaun, 27, has never won on the PGA Tour.