World Cup 2018 Scores: Reviewing Most Impressive Teams Entering Knockout Stage

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage is over, and in its place arrives the knockout stages as the business end of this summer's showcase gets underway on Saturday.

We've seen 48 matches played in Russia thus far, which has given us an impression of who could challenge for the crown, as well as who's over-reached in their bid to make the knockout rounds.

Defending champions Germany fell out of the running at the first hurdle, but in their place lies a raft of major teams still chasing glory, with Brazil, France, Spain and Belgium all coming out on top of their respective groups.

Here's how the round-of-16 bracket looks after the group phase came to a close on Thursday:

We profile some of the more impressive teams to have featured in Russia thus far, comprising titanic powers who are merely fulfilling expectations, as well as smaller-stature sides who are performing above and beyond.

Sweden

After beating Italy and the Netherlands in UEFA qualification to take their spot in the World Cup, Sweden don't look liable to stop for anyone in Russia and in fact looked most impressive in their final group game.

A 3-0 trouncing of Mexico has boosted their stature immensely, and after topping Group F to set up a last-16 meeting with Switzerland, blogger Sam Freedman commented on how close they are to ending a long World Cup drought:

Janne Andersson has Sweden running in a more cohesive manner than they did with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the main attraction, and despite Germany's early exit, it says a lot that Die Mannschaft were the only group foe to score against them.

Andreas Granqvist is a dead-eye from the penalty spot and already has two goals from the spot to his name at this tournament, while a clear and recognised plan of approach has made up for their lack in technicality compared to some peers.

Brazil

They were one of the major frontrunners coming to Russia, and after an opening-match wobble against Switzerland, we're seeing precisely why Brazil are still being considered one of the teams to back for glory.

One factor the Selecao are relying on to get them there, however, is the form of poster child Neymar, who has a slightly underwhelming one goal in three games, despite trying his best to inflate that number, per Sky Bet:

Nevertheless, Brazil have looked largely mature in their recent 2-0 wins over Costa Rica and Serbia, leading commentator Ali Mohamed Ali to back them for a run to the Luzhniki Stadium final:

Despite relying on two injury-time goals to beat Costa Rica, that result showed this team has some nerve when the going is tough, which is one of the mental downsides that's held Brazil back in tournaments gone by.

Philippe Coutinho is in star form while Thiago Silva and Joao Miranda have looked steady at the back, and Mexico will find it difficult to live with a Selecao side that's high on confidence.

Portugal

Few expected Portugal to go all the way at Euro 2016, and although their run to silverware was considerably simpler than it's likely to be in Russia this summer, they have a grand opportunity to win two major international titles in two years.

The overwhelming positive for Fernando Santos' men is that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of those talismanic powers who has shown up for his team, unlike certain other world-beaters, as shown by Fox Soccer:

But that greatest strength is also their greatest weakness, as Portugal have already shown signs of that speculated over-reliance on their main maestro:

Uruguay will be no pushovers and are yet to even concede at this World Cup following their three group outings, but then they haven't faced a team of Portugal's magnitude or a star on par with Ronaldo.

If Portugal can beat Uruguay to a quarter-final place, they'll face either France or Argentina, each of whom have been in shaky form in Russia so far and look there to be beaten by the right power.