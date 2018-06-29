Happy 27th Birthday to Spurs Superstar, Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 29, 2018

  1. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  2. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  3. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  4. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  5. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  6. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  7. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  8. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  9. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  10. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  11. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  12. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  13. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  14. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  15. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  16. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  17. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  18. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  19. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  20. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

Right Arrow Icon

Kawhi Leonard is the NBA's silent superstar. How will the two-way standout be celebrating his 27th birthday Friday? Watch above to see why The Claw has the league buzzing on his big day.

                

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    B/R's Final LeBron Predictions 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Final LeBron Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Talks Getting Serious 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Talks Getting Serious 🔥

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Did LeBron Text KD About Joining Lakers?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Did LeBron Text KD About Joining Lakers?

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Free-Agent Big Board

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Free-Agent Big Board

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report