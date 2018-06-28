Joel Embiid Talks NBA Live 19, Allen Iverson and More in 'Hot Ones' Interview

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

When it comes to pro athletes willing to speak their mind, there is arguably nobody more open than Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

The 7'0", 250-pound big man recently took the Hot Ones Challenge, answering questions while eating spicy wings. From Meek Mill to Michael Jordan to NBA Live 19, there wasn't much Embiid didn't touch on:

Eight hot sauce bottles later, Embiid may have set a show record.

