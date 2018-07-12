The Best Names in College Football in 2018

0 of 11

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Jonathan Taylor and AJ Dillon are outstanding football players. They also have relatively ordinary names.

This offseason, we've been scouring rosters in order to share some of college football's most unique first and last names.

One important note: This is a well-intended piece. No disrespect is meant to family traditions or cultures, as some names have deep historical roots. If anyone highlighted is uncomfortable with being included, we absolutely will remove a name.

The list is subjective but includes players from every position and each conference, including a slot for independents. Anyone, whether starters, backups or deep reserves, could be mentioned.

All roster information via ourlads.com.