4-Star WR Prospect Lance Wilhoite Commits to Oregon over Tennessee, Florida St.

Wide receiver Lance Wilhoite verbally committed to play for the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, according to Kevin Wade of 247Sports.

Wilhoite made it official with the following tweet:

Wilhoite is a 4-star prospect who ranks as the No. 116 overall player, No. 22 wide receiver and No. 1 player from the state of Tennessee in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports.

He chose Oregon over several high-profile schools, including Florida State and Tennessee.

According to Wade, Wilhoite made his official visit to Oregon last week.

At 6'2 ½" and 186 pounds, the Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) standout has good size, as well as ideal athletic ability.

Wilhoite finished last season with 69 receptions for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns, which speaks to his big-play potential.

Other schools that offered Wilhoite a scholarship include Ohio State, Arkansas, Louisville, Auburn, Penn State, Miami and LSU.

Per Wade, the Ducks are stacked at wideout in the incoming 2019 class, as Wilhoite joins 3-star JR Waters and 4-star Josh Delgado. They are also in the final two for 4-star Mycah Pittman.

Oregon's offense isn't as explosive as it was under head coach Chip Kelly and then during quarterback Marcus Mariota's tenure, but there is plenty of talent on that side of the ball.

It is unclear if quarterback Justin Herbert will still be in the fold when Wilhoite arrives, but whoever is under center for the Ducks will have an exciting weapon at his disposal.