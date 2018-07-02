An Early Look at the 2019 NFL Free-Agent Class

5 of 10

Tackle

1. Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

2. Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

3. Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks

4. Daryl Williams, Carolina Panthers

5. Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams

The emphasis placed on established veterans over promising prospects is greater than ever as the collegiate game struggles to produce ready-made offensive linemen. As such, contracts for blockers have skyrocketed the last few years, and the growth should continue with two of the game's better young left tackles, Lewan and Matthews, potentially available in 2019.

Duane Brown, on the other hand, can still land a massive payday—Andrew Whitworth and Nate Solder did despite their ages.

Williams and Havenstein are right tackles.

Guard

1. Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Shaq Mason, New England Patriots

3. Quinton Spain, Tennessee Titans

4. Mike Iupati, Arizona Cardinals

5. Jack Mewhort, Indianapolis Colts

Guard isn't as glamorous as tackle, but the price tags for some of the league's best interior blockers rival their counterparts. Marpet should be the next to receive a large check because he can excel at both guard spots and center.

Mason is one of the game's best run-blockers, while Spain is 26 years old with 27 starts over the last two seasons.

Iupati and Mewhort could be higher on the list if not for their injury histories.

Center

1. Matt Paradis, Denver Broncos

2. Mitch Morse, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Brett Jones, New York Giants

4. Travis Swanson, New York Jets

5. Nick Easton, Minnesota Vikings

Center doesn't present the same depth as guard and tackle, but Paradis is an underappreciated and reliable option with 48 starts over the last three seasons

Morse is younger and more physically gifted, yet he dealt with a foot injury in 2017 and needs to return to form.

Jones, Swanson and Easton have all started and have enough flexibility to play guard.