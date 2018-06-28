World Cup Bracket 2018: Final Group Results, Qualified Teams for Knockout Stage

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Belgium beat England 1-0 to advance to the knockout staged of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Group G winners on Thursday, while Tunisia ended their tournament in Russia with a 2-1 comeback win over Panama.

Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal at the Kaliningrad Stadium to set Belgium up with a clash against Group G runners-up Japan in the next phase of the competition, while the Three Lions will meet Colombia.

Colombia and Japan advanced from Group H in first and second, respectively. Los Cafeteros triumphed 1-0 over Senegal to top the pool, while Japan took second in front of the African representatives based on fair-play record.

Poland finally got points on the board in Russia as Jan Bednarek headed in the only goal at the Volgograd Arena, but the Blue Samurai progressed ahead of Senegal, who had two more yellow cards than the Asian nation.

Read on for a roundup of the last group-stage results at the 2018 World Cup and a look towards the round-of-16 bracket in Russia.

Thursday's World Cup Results

Group H

Japan 0-1 Poland

Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Group G

England 0-1 Belgium

Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Round-of-16 Bracket

Saturday, June 30

France vs. Argentina, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Croatia vs. Denmark, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico, 6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Japan, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Colombia vs. England, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Recap

England didn't exactly have the glamorous end to the group stage that some might have hoped for following wins over Tunisia and Panama, but their place in the last 16 opposite Colombia is cemented all the same.

Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal of the game after sending Danny Rose with a dip of the shoulder before unleashing a mighty, curled effort past Jordan Pickford, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

The likes of Colombia, Sweden, Croatia and Spain look like more appealing knockout-stage opponents than Brazil, Portugal, Uruguay, France and Argentina, but England have now lost momentum after successive wins.

Despite their first defeat in Russia, England have cause to be hopeful against Colombia, said ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Tunisia got the job done at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, meanwhile, and clinched the second World Cup win in their history after Wahbi Khazri scored the winner in their 2-1 triumph over Panama.

Hernan Dario Gomez's Panama side went ahead after Jose Luis Rodriguez's shot deflected in off Yassine Meriah, but goals from Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Khazri meant Tunisia broke a duck dating back to 1978, per Squawka:

Colombia's return to form continued with a 1-0 win over Senegal, a result that not only confirmed them as Group H winners but saw Senegal depart the competition as the last remaining African representative.

ESPN presenter Taylor Twellman showed how lacklustre defensive instincts from Senegal were partly to blame for conceding a headed winner to Yerry Mina on 74 minutes, while broadcaster Juan Arango praised the better team:

Senegal started their tournament so brightly after beating supposed Group H favourites Poland, but their performances appeared to decline after that shock result, with Thursday being the only game they failed to score in.

DW Sports showed just how fine the margins were as Group H came to a close, with Japan the beneficiaries of the fair-play rule despite ending their pool campaign with defeat to Poland:

Much talk centred around Japan coach Akira Nishino's decision to change six of his starting XI for the meeting with Poland, where Bednarek's goal led to their only loss of the first round and almost.

With murmurs suggesting their tournament hopes may be better-served finishing second rather than first—similar to England in Group G—writer Tim Vickery used a previous example to limit the outcry:

Japan's reward for finishing second is a round-of-16 clash with Group G winners Belgium, after which they would take on the winner of Brazil's duel against Group F runners-up Mexico.



Colombia have bounced back well after losing 2-1 to Japan in their World Cup curtain-raiser, and their next outing is a knockout duel against England, with an easier-looking route to the final in Russia.

