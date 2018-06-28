World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Standings After Thursday, Round of 16 Schedule

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The line-up for the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup was finalised on Thursday as Colombia, Japan, England and Belgium all completed their group campaigns.

Colombia finished top of Group H with Japan as runners-up, while Belgium scooped top spot in Group G ahead of England.

Here's a look at the final group standings after Thursday's matches:

Here's a look at the schedule for the last 16 of the World Cup.

Last 16 Schedule

Saturday, June 30:

France vs. Argentina: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Portugal: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET



Croatia vs. Denmark: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Japan: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET



Colombia vs. England: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET







The knockout phase begins on Saturday with an intriguing clash between France and Argentina. Les Bleus are one of the strongest teams left in the competition but have yet to show their very best form in the tournament.

Miguel Delaney at The Independent feels they could win it:

Argentina have had a far tougher time after drawing with Iceland and losing to Croatia in their opening two games. They booked their place in the knockout phase with a win over Nigeria and with Lionel Messi in the team will feel anything is possible.

Football writer David Amoyal is looking forward to the clash:

The game means one of the tournament's heavyweights will be heading out which should make the competition even more open.

Brazil look to be the biggest favourites to lift the World Cup ahead of the knockout phase particularly as defending champions Germany failed to make it out of their group.

The Selecao take on Mexico in the last 16, and El Tri will need to improve after a 3-0 defeat to Sweden in their final group game.

Mexico started the tournament well and a 1-0 win over Germany was the first real shock in Russia. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over South Korea and have looked dangerous through Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernandez in particular.

Brazil will be the favourites to progress after topping Group E, and in Neymar and Philippe Coutinho they have players who can hurt Mexico.

Indy Football showed how impressive Coutinho has been at the World Cup:

Mexico will prove a real test for Brazil but Tite's side look well-organised in defence, strong in attack and have the star quality to see off the challenge of El Tri.