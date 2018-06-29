5 Trades Cavs Must Consider with NBA Draft Behind Them

2 of 5

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: SG/SF Nicolas Batum; SF Michael Kidd-Gilchrist; PG Kemba Walker

Charlotte Hornets Receive: PG George Hill; C Kendrick Perkins; PG Collin Sexton ($4,033,800); SG JR Smith

Though Collin Sexton wasn't a popular pick at No. 8, he serves dual purposes for the Cavaliers.

James is apparently a fan of the point guard. It never hurts to take his feelings into consideration. Well, OK, it does. The Miami Heat traded up to draft LeBron favorite Shabazz Napier in 2014, only to see their MVP leave anyway.

Indulging James' position here isn't as painful—mostly because Sexton is pretty good Kemba Walker bait.

"I heard one of the reasons Cleveland took Sexton was because they knew Charlotte liked him," The Ringer's Bill Simmons said during a recent episode of his podcast (h/t The Ringer's Haley O'Shaughnessy). "And if LeBron does decide to stay, they know they have the Sexton and [Jordan] Clarkson for Kemba trade sitting there."

Including Clarkson in this deal is fine. The Cavaliers could pull George Hill for him and additional salary filler. But they have to keep one of them for second-unit shot creation. Deploying Rodney Hood (restricted) ain't it.

This particular Kemba-to-Cleveland scenario is more complicated, but it suits the Cavs. They won't view the three years and $76.7 million remaining on Nicolas Batum's contract as a sunk cost. He beefs up their defensive switchability and should fare better out of the pick-and-roll as the third ball-handler.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist does little on the offense end outside of hitting the occasional mid-ranger and making infrequent cuts to the basket. Cleveland shouldn't care. He's another Warriors-proof defensive body. And who knows, playing beside James might help him crack double-digit three-point attempts for the first time of his career.

Walker is nearly everything the Cavaliers lost in Kyrie Irving. He doesn't have the yo-yo handles or 6'3" frame, but he's been called Kyrie Light more than a few times.

That compliment undersells him. The two point guards are closer than advertised. Walker is one of four players averaging at least 20 points, five assists and 38 percent shooting from deep over the past three seasons. His company: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and...Irving.

The Hornets should view Cleveland's hodgepodge offering as the inception of a rebuild. Sexton gives them a potential heir to Walker, and they're saving a boatload of money. They shed around $8.8 million from this season's payroll, and they'll cut next year's commitments by around $29 million if they take advantage of non-guarantees on Hill ($1 million) and Smith ($3.9 million).

Tack on the roughly $21.5 million they'll save by paying Sexton instead of Batum in 2019-20, and the Hornets are lopping off more than $59.3 in salary obligations over the next three seasons.